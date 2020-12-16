One of the wounded persons from the shooting incident that occurred in the Ablekuma Central Constituency of the Greater Accra Region during the just-ended election has died.

The 30-year-old Ibrahim Abass passed on at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital where he was receiving treatment.

According to witnesses, the deceased and four other persons, including a police officer, were shot at the collation centre in the constituency near the Odorkor Police Church.

READ ALSO:

This brings to six, the known number of persons who lost their lives during the 2020 general election.

The Deputy Secretary of the National Democratic Congress at Ablekuma Central, Sumaila Ibrahim, narrated the incidents that led to his death:

“He is the same guy who was shot on the election day at the collation centre in Ablekuma Central. He was an NDC party member who was at the collation centre to give our people morale. One of the military officers opened fire on them. Some of his intestines came out. And we took him to the hospital, he was in intensive unit till he passed on this morning,” he said.

A journalist, Pius Kwanin Asiedu of Ghana Newswatch online portal, was also shot in the leg at the Ablekuma Central Collation Centre.

He is currently receiving treatment at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital.

A suspected shooter, known so far as Kola, is facing criminal charges.