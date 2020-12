Nigerian music superstar, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, says he is not a big fan of awards.

The multiple-award winner made this known in his latest interview with British supermodel, Naomi Campbell.

According to him, he doesn’t believe in awards because they do not define who an artiste is.

Wizkid explained that, the content of one’s music and how fans consume it should be the main concentration of a musician but not awards.

He told Naomi Campbell:

I am not a big fan of awards…I have been very vocal about that, it doesn’t define who you are.. it doesn’t define your substance [and] it doesn’t define how amazing you are.. At the end of the day you need to understand awards is a company bringing together a show and so doesn’t define who you are.. As long as my music is touching people and they are feeling it the right way, I’m very content about it Wizkid

