Parliament has suspended processes to approve the Public Universities Bill 2020 following a meeting between Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and various education sector stakeholders Wednesday morning.

Chairman of the Education Committee, William Quaitoo, said copies of the new bill laid in parliament in November were made available to the stakeholders at the meeting for them to study.

He said the new bill addresses about 90% of the concerns.

The suspension of work on the bill is to allow time for the stakeholders to study the new version of the bill and revert to the committee by Tuesday with any additional comment they may have.

Mr Quaitoo says work on the bill will not resume until they get feedback from the stakeholders.

He, however, insists the document being debated in Parliament addresses the issues the University Teachers Association of Ghana and other stakeholders raised.