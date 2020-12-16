There was a heavy security presence as members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) protest on the streets of Tamale in the Northern Region.

The protesters, clad in red and black attires, held placards with various inscriptions, some of which read; the stolen verdict.

They were led by the second National Vice-Chairman, Osofo Azorka and the Northern Regional Chairman, Alhaji Issah Mobila.

There were also other party executives in attendance.

The action, they said, was to reaffirm its rejection of the presidential election results as declared by the Electoral Commission (EC) Chairperson, Mrs Jean Mensa, on December 9.

The party, during several press conferences, described the election as ‘flawed’ and ‘fictionalised’, hence expects the EC to rescind its decision and declare what they say is the true outcome.

This comes on the back of series demonstrations held in parts of the country to drive home their misgivings regarding the 2020 election.

The women’s wing, led by its organiser, Dr Hannah Bissiw, took to the streets of the Ashanti Region on Tuesday while another occurred at Sefwi Wiawso.

