Ghana’s active COVID-19 cases have soared to 1,011, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has confirmed.

The country has also recorded 116 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 53,386.

According to the GHS, the total number of recoveries or discharge as at December 12 was 52,048.

Meanwhile, the total number of deaths remains 327.

The GHS last Thursday said it anticipates an increase in COVID-19 infections during the festive season and as a result of post-election activities.