The Ghana National Fire Service says its preliminary investigations point to arson in the fire that gutted the office of the Electoral Commission (EC) at Fomena.

Police have taken up the matter as fire officials prepare to conclude their investigations.

A week after the election, Nhyira FM’s Nana Yaw Gyimah went back to the Fomena constituency to follow up on the violence recorded on election day.

DO3 Oscar Opoku, who leads the fire service at Fomena, said they point to arson because they saw a gallon of petrol at the scene which proves that indeed it was arson.

“When we went to the scene, we saw a gallon of petrol there and the smell was all over the place which is evidence to show that indeed it was planned,” he said.

This notwithstanding, he said ballot boxes and some papers were all intact in the office.