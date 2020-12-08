Moment after an independent candidate, Amoako Andrew Asiamah, emerged winner in the parliamentary race in the Fomena constituency, the Electoral Commission (EC) office was set ablaze.

According to Joy News reporter, Nana Yaw Gyimah, some irate youth in the area, who disagreed with the declaration of the results by the EC officials after the elections, allegedly burnt the EC office.

Prior to the declaration of the results, the NPP parliamentary candidate, Philip Ofori Asante and the New Patriotic Party chairman, Kofi Anti, expressed their disagreement with the votes count.

They named a number of infractions they witnessed during the election which they claimed they wanted to be addressed.

According to them, they sighted a number of infractions on the pink sheet where they pointed to over-voting but the EC officials asked them to go to court.

They further alleged that the EC helped the incumbent member to win the seat, adding that, the EC didn’t act professionally.

Meanwhile, Fire Service personnel stationed in the constituency rushed to the building to douse the flames.

Parliamentary candidates in Fomena constituency (Ashanti Region)

The votes that were collated and declared by the EC officials at Fomena were as follows:

NPP Candidate – Philip Ofori Asante – 10,798

NDC Candidate – Christina A. R. Barabu – 2,608

GUM Candidate – Appiah Adjei Eric – 158 ballots

Independent Candidate: Amoako Andrew Asiamah 12,805

Total valid Ballot of 26,369 … Rejected 247… Total 26,616

The presidential results were as follows between the two main parties: