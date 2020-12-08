The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said it will still have majority seats in the next Parliament considering the collated results they have in Monday’s general election.

General Secretary of the party, John Boadu, said they have won many seats in the stronghold of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“We now control three of the five regions in Northern Ghana. We flipped four seats, they have lost Damongo among three others in the Savanna Region”, he said at a press conference organised by the party at 3: am on Tuesday.

He said for the first time, the NPP has been able to win a seat in the Volta Region, and referred to Hohoe, which he said had been won by the Minister of Energy, John Peter Amewu.

He said from results the party has collated as of 2:15 am from pink sheets, scanned and sent to its national headquarters in Accra, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was in a clear lead.

Mr Boadu said this puts the NPP’s candidate, President Akufo-Addo in the lead with 6,085,708 representing 52.72 percent.

He said this was the highest number of votes to be secured by any presidential candidate in the Fourth Republic.

Mr Mahama is second with a total votes of 5,308,033 representing 45.93 percent.

He said each one of the pink sheets used for the collation at the NPP’s collation centre has been scanned and are available for inspection as was done in the 2016 elections.

“We will take some of the media people to our collation centre and situation room for you to have a look at each and every pink sheet that has been scanned and received,” he said.