The Ghana Police Service has debunked claims that police personnel shot an alleged ballot box snatcher in the Awutu Senya West Constituency.

In a Twitter post, the Service said the young man in question was not shot as earlier reported, but instead was saved from a mob attack by some youth in the area.

According to the Police, the young man, who was severely injured, has been taken to the Swedru Government Hospital for treatment.

Investigations are currently ongoing.