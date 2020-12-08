Home News Exclusive photos from Ayawaso West Constituency NewsTrending Photo Exclusive photos from Ayawaso West Constituency December 8, 2020 6:01 am Facebook WhatsApp Twitter Telegram Email Pinterest Print John Dumelo The National Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Sammy Awuku in white shirt and Adidas sneakers supports incumbent MP Lydia Alhassan at Ayawaso West Wuogon The National Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Sammy Awuku in white shirt and Adidas sneakers supports incumbent MP Lydia Alhassan at Ayawaso West Wuogon The National Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Sammy Awuku in white shirt and Adidas sneakers supports incumbent MP Lydia Alhassan at Ayawaso West Wuogon EC official asks voters to move back People observe EC officials as they count votes at Ayawaso The National Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Sammy Awuku in white shirt and Adidas sneakers supports incumbent MP Lydia Alhassan at Ayawaso West Wuogon; grants interview to the press prior to counting of votes. Voters in Ayawaso West Wuogon Voters in Ayawaso West Wuogon EC Officials collate results as party officials look on EC Officials collate results as party officials observe keenly People observe results collation in Ayawaso West Wuogon EC Official inspects voting booklet with his torchlight at Ayawaso West Wuogon Party official observes elections at Ayawaso West CODEO Election Observer at Ayawaso West Wuogon Some party members jubilate at Ayawaso West Wuogon MP aspirant John Dumelo spotted at Ayawaso West Wuogon Some party members jubilate at Ayawaso West Wuogon Collation Centre Bus Voters at Ayawaso West Wuogon Fire service personnel at Ayawaso West Wuogon John Dumelo Premotobre Kasee on Adom TV (7-12-20) NPP reacts to NDC "flip flop" claims - Election Morning on Adom TV (8-12-20) MP for Odododiodoo Nii Lante Vanderpuye arrested - Election Morning on Adom TV (8-12-20) Election 2020: Results and post-voting reports - Election Morning on Adom TV (8-12-20) Election 2020: Results trickling in from across the country Election Morning on Adom TV (8-12-20) Election 2020: Analysis of polling centre result coming in - Election Night on Adom TV (8-12-20) Election2020: Chaotic scenes from Asawase - Election Morning on Adom TV (8-12-20) NDC claims flipping 18 constituency seats and still counting - Election Morning on Adom TV (8-12-20)