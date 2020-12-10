Some 11 persons have been arrested in connection with the fire that gutted the Electoral Commission’s (EC) office at Fomena in the Ashanti Region.

Police at the time of arrest retrieved two foreign-made pistols, a number of machetes and gallons of petrol with matches believed to have been used in the operation.

Moments after an independent candidate, Amoako Andrew Asiamah, emerged winner in the parliamentary race in the Fomena constituency on Tuesday, the EC office was set ablaze.

The suspects were believed to be some irate youth in the area, who disagreed with the declaration of the results by the EC officials after the elections.

Prior to the declaration of the results, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate, Philip Ofori Asante and the NPP chairman, Kofi Anti, expressed their disagreement over the votes count.

RELATED:

They named a number of infractions they witnessed during the election which they claimed they wanted to be addressed.

Meanwhile, the suspects are currently in police custody and assisting with investigations.

Watch the video attached above: