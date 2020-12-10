The campaign team of the elected independent parliamentary candidate for Fomena says they are ready to meet the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on proposals to rejoin its fold.

Andrews Amoako Asiamah’s camp, however, says due to the party’s painful rejection, they will wait for the NPP to approach them first before taking any decision.

General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu, has given a nod for Mr Asiamah to apply for a rejoin after he was sacked from the party for declaring his intention to go solo.

President Nana Akufo-Addo on his campaign trail said he could not work with him for gross disrespect and indiscipline he exhibited.

But, as fate will have it, Mr Asiamah’s help is highly required as he stands as a tie-breaker for the majority seat in parliament.

Special Aid to Mr Asiamah, Seth Oduro, speaking to Nhyira FM, said any decision that will be taken will be in consultation with the Liberation Movement that supported him to victory.