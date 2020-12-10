Buaben Asamoa, the Member of Parliament for Adentan constituency, has congratulated his opponent, Mohammed Adamu Ramadan for his victory in December 7 polls.

In a congratulatory message released by Mr Buaben Asamoa on Thursday, he assured Mr Ramadan of his utmost support and cooperation.

Mr Buaben polled 14,181 less votes than his opponent as he managed 49,436 votes as against 63,255 votes polled by Mr Ramadan.

Below is the full statement:

CONGRATULATIONS AND THANK YOU

I congratulate the MP Elect of the Adentan constituency Hon. Mohammed Adamu Ramadan, for his victory during the Parliamentary elections and assure him of my utmost support and cooperation.

I also want to say a big thank to the people of Adentan, serving you these past years has been honourable and memorable.

My party’s services through me were delivered to foster “Development in Freedom” just as my party’s slogan says.

I thank the party constituency organisation, volunteers, supporters, donors, well wishers and everybody for the support they showed during my tenure as MP and especially during the electioneering campaign. I am eternally grateful for your support.

Most importantly, on behalf of the Adentan constituency and on my own behalf I congratulate H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo for his reelection. You have made us proud. Ghanaians believe in your leadership of service. Continue to transform Ghana for all of us. Thank you.

Signed:

Yaw Buaben Asamoa.