“I am only a prophet and so it will do us good to believe me because it is the spirit of God working through me. I am not a try and error prophet. I have been consistent and that is how it’s going to be…John Dumelo will win.”

These were the exact words of Founder and Leader of the Prophetic Hill Church, Prophet Nigel Gaisie that has landed him in the den of ‘roaring’ Ghanaians.

Per the Electoral Commission’s declaration of the December 7 voting, Mr Dumelo lost the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency seat to Lydia Alhassan by 2,073 votes.

Netizens have, thus, dragged prophet Gaisie for his prophecy and questioned if he is indeed a man of God.

To react to his mockery, he insisted that “he can hear from God, and God is God” so come what may, his predictions will fall in place.

The prophet called on politicians to stand still and be vigilant as it has been revealed to him in the divine realm there are attempts to change the results.

Prior to the elections, he, among other things, predicted victory for former President John Mahama in the December 7 polls but said there will be an attack on his running mate, Prof. Nane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.