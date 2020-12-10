Puma Energy Takes the “Big Jump” for its Customers

Puma Energy Distribution Ghana Limited, one of the leading Oil Marketing Companies (OMC) in Ghana has ended its week-long Customer Week celebration with customer engagement and rewards to outstanding dealers, retailers and business partners at its retail stations in Ghana.

The ceremony, under the theme, “The Big Jump” was meant to encourage employees, dealers and forecourt staff to work harder to sustain Puma Energy’s goal of always being customer –led.

At the heart of Customer week is retail excellence, superior customer service and a commitment to health and safety across all retail sites.

The petroleum brand believes there is always room for improvement and encouraged all its key stakeholders to jump higher, further and better for its customers

Speaking at the ceremony at the Adenta retail station, the Managing Director Mr. Henry Osei emphasized that the goal of Puma Energy was not only to be known for only premium quality fuel but also its customer-led service.

As part of the series of activities to mark the week, Management of Puma Energy visited a good number of its retail service stations in various parts of the country inspecting and recognizing dealers whose dedication to proper Health, Safety & Environmental practices, superior customer service and retail excellence have been consistent throughout the year.

When asked what the idea behind “The Big Jump” was, Andrews Wiafe, the Country Retail Manager for Puma Energy Ghana stated, “After working with customers all year round, we want to find out how best we can still serve them. For this reason, we have developed a tool that allows us to monitor the minimum number of checks we have to do before servicing a client to ensure their safety” he reiterated that “to ensure positive customer experience, these series of questions are administered on a daily basis”.

As a customer-focused organization committed to the needs of our customers, the Managing Director added, “we will continue to deliver very quality fuel at an affordable price and also respond positively to customer feedback because at our forecourts, the customer is king”

During the climax of the Big Jump inside the Adenta retail stationon 3rd December 2020, the management of Puma Energy awarded outstanding dealers with certificates and badges recognizing their commitment to upholding the company’s customer service excellence.

The ceremony saw an estimated number of twenty-five (25) employees of Puma Energy at the forecourts of the Adenta retail station.

The gesture was to reaffirm Puma Energy’s commitment to a customer-focused approach to business.

Customers who passed through the station were given the opportunity to share their feedback on the service quality of the site and also the opportunity to take away souvenirs from Puma Energy as well as free fuel, lubricants and car servicing opportunities.