Flagbearer of the Ghana Union Movement, Rev. Christian Kwabena Andrews, aka Osofo Kyiri Abosom, has expressed gratitude to Ghanaians who voted for him in the just ended December 7 polls.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Thursday after Wednesday’s declaration of results by the Electoral Commission (EC), Osofo Kyiri Abosom, who emerged third in the 2020 presidential polls, said his position with regards to the presidential results is an indication that people believe in his policies.

“We give thanks to God and I am grateful to Ghanaians for believing in me. I knew I would get the third place because some people are just tired of the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress. I managed to shock the other smaller parties because I campaigned so hard with my team. We went to villages and interacted with chiefs and sold my policies to them,” he said.

Rev. Andrews in the just ended 2020 presidential elections obtained 105,565 votes representing 0.805% out of the 13,434,574 total votes cast.

This was announced by the Returning Officer of the 2020 presidential election, Mrs Jean Mensa, on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

But Rev. Andrews said he came into the contest because he knew there would be violence and so his participation helped the process peacefully.

“I didn’t want to be president but I wanted the leaders to be awakened and properly govern the country as well as help the youth secure jobs. I know my participation helped make the presidential race peaceful and I am grateful to God for that,” he averred.

