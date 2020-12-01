Flagbearer of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Christian Kwabena Andrews, aka Osofo Kyiri Abosom says although he is aspiring for the Presidency, he not a politician.

According to him, he has been called upon as a man of God to save Ghana from the hands of a certain unnamed group of people.

Upon claiming God’s supposed promise of granting him a 65% victory slide against his opponents, he cautioned sitting President Akufo-Addo to start packing up to head home.

Speaking to JoyNews’ Emefa Apawu on The Probe, the man of God said President Akufo-Addo has failed God hence the 8 years he prophesized upon his life were not going to come to fruition.

“God said Moses, I want you to take these people to Canaan, but Moses was unable to reach Canaan because of what he did and that is what Akufo-Addo has done,” he said.

The flagbearer added that the defeat of former President of the United States, Donald Trump only reinforced his stance.

“They both bear the same elephant in their flag, Donald Trump had one term and he is gone, Akufo-Addo will also follow suit.

“We thought God brought Donald Trump to save America, he came and did worse things instead, and this is what is happening in Akufo-Addo’s term as well”

Osofo Kyere3 Abosom urged Ghanaians to vote him into power to fulfil God’s purpose for Ghana.