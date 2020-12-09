The Returning Officer for the just-ended 2020 general election, Jean Mensa, has declared Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the President of Ghana for the next four years.

This was after she announced the results of 274 out of 275 constituencies in the country, leaving out the Techiman South constituency.

According to the Electoral Commission, the total number of valid votes cast was 13,434,574 representing 79% of total registered voters.

The sitting President, Akufo-Addo obtained 6,730,413 votes, representing 51.59% while his main contender, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama followed suite with 6,214,889, representing 47.36% of the total ballots cast.

Christian Kwabena Andrews, the flagbearer of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) placed third in the race, garnering 105,565 votes, representing 0.80% of the total ballots cast.

Below is the full list of the results from the 2020 elections as announced by the EC:

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (NPP) – 6,730,413 (51.595%)

John Dramani Mahama (NDC) – 6,214,889 (47.366%)

Christian Kwabena Andrews (GUM) – 105,565 (0.805%)

Ivor Kobina Greenstreet (CPP) – 12,215 (0.093%)

Akua Donkor (GFP) – 5,575 (0.024%)

Henry Herbert Lartey (GCPP) – 3,574 (0.027%)

Hassan Ayariga (APC) – 7,140 (0.054%)

Percival Kofi Akpaloo (LPG) – 7,690 (0.059%)

David Asibi Ayindenaba Apasera (PNC) – 10,887 (0.083%)

Brigitte Akosua Dzogbenuku (PPP) – 6,848 (0.052%)

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings (NDP) – 6,612 (0.050%)

Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker (Independent candidate) – 9,703 (0.074%)