President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has extended an olive branch to the opposition National Democratic Congress after being elected for a second four-year term in the 2020 General Election.

In a victory speech at his Nima residence, he said the decisive margin of his victory constitutes an endorsement of the policies and programmes of his New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.

He said he was determined to “do all in my power to accomplish the task of this new mandate and thereby justify the confidence reposed in me. I assure you fellow Ghanaians that I will do my best not to let you down”.

“I assure you, fellow Ghanaians, that I will do my best not to let you down. The period for campaigning is over. Ghanaians have made it loud and clear that the two parties must work together, especially in parliament, for the good of the country”.