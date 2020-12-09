Running mate of the NDC’s John Dramani Mahama has lost her first opportunity to become the first female Vice President in Ghana

Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang was hoping to change the status quo but her party lost in a fiercely contested election on December 7, 2020.

NDC candidate, former President John Mahama lost the presidential election to the Akufo-Addo-led of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Though the NDC could not win the election, Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang has made history as first female running mate of a major political party in Ghana.