The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has failed in his quest to tussle power from the New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s Nana Akufo-Addo.

Mr. Mahama polled a total of 6,214,889 votes representing 47.36% while President Akufo-Addo won 6,730,413 representing 51.59% of the total valid votes.

At a press conference to declare the winner of the 2020 presidential election Wednesday evening [December 9, 2020], Chairperson of the Commission, Jean Mensa said the total results did not include figures from the Techiman South.

After 48 hours after the polls closed, the EC Chairperson described the elections as “incident free” and “peaceful”.

Jean Mensah said the technology deployed on Election Day worked efficiently and effectively.

17 million voters

Over 17 million persons were registered to vote in this election, in over 38, 000 polling stations across the 275 constituencies.