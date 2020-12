The residence of the President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been thrown into ecstasy.

This celebratory mood follows Electoral Commission’s announcement of Akufo-Addo as winner of the December 7, 2020 elections.

Supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have thronged his residence at Nima in Accra to congratulate him.

Watch video below