Former deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC),

Koku Anyidoho is urging members not to hit the streets should the party lose

the election.

Rather, he asked them to tell any NDC executive inciting them to first move out with his family.

Let NOBODY be misled to go onto the streets to misbehave oooo: if anybody tells you to hit the streets; pls tell the person to first move his/her family onto the street b4 inciting others to do so. — Samuel Koku Anyidoho🇬🇭 (@KokuAnyidoho) December 9, 2020

Some NDC supporters massed up on the stretch leading to the Electoral Commission (EC) headquarters over suspicion of plans to rig the election in favour of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The angry group is seen chanting war songs and hoisting placards to express their displeasure.

But Koku Anyidoho said as an observer of the December 7, 2020 elections, the process was free and fair.

