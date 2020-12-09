Ghana’s President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has won a second term in office in a tightly contested presidential election.

He polled 6,730, 413 which is 51.59% of the total votes cast nationwide on December 7, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensah has said.

John Mahama

His closest contender, John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) polled 6, 214, 889 which gives him 47.36% of the total votes cast.

The EC Chairperson who is also the Returning Officer of the 2020 presidential election said the results for the Techiman South is outstanding due as it is being contested.

However, she noted that even if all those votes are added to the ones obtained by former President Mahama, it will not add up to the 50 plus 1 per cent he needs to win the election.

Total valid votes cast, according to the Electoral Commission, was 13,434,574 representing 79% of total registered voters.

The two candidates competed against each other for the first time in 2012, which was won by John Mahama.

Nana Akufo-Addo, however, defeated John Mahama in the 2016 general elections.

This will, however, be the last time Nana Akufo-Addo will be facing off Mahama in an election.

Crowds of jubilant supporters gathered at the house of the 76-year-old New Patriotic Party (NPP) leader at Nima in Accra, who had already claimed victory.

Ghana has been a multi-party democracy since the end of military rule in 1992 and this result is seen as reinforcing its reputation for the peaceful transfer of power between administrations.