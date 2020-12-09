President Akufo-Addo is appealing to NPP supporters to be moderate in their celebration when the Electoral Commission (EC) announces the winner of the December 7, 2020 elections.

In a Facebook post, the President wrote: “When you win an election, you don’t need to be aggressive. Be of good character and wait for the Electoral Commission to declare. And when you jubilate, be moderate and sensitive to public order and safety.”

Below is his Facebook post