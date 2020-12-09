As the country anxiously waits on the Electoral Commission to declare the final results of the December 7 polls, President Akufo-Addo and his vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia appear relaxed.

In a video, the duo are seen sitting in President Akufo-Addo’s study at his Nima residence as they follow the collation keenly on TV.

Some NPP stewards were also seen in the video clad in white and beaming with smiles.

Earlier, Joy News projected that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will win the tightly contested 2020 election.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate polled 6,640,809 which gives him 51.03% after tabulating 270 constituencies out of 275 constituencies.

His closest contender, John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) polled 6,121, 817 which gives him 47.29% of the votes cast.

Other parties together including rejected votes add up to 181,776 votes representing 1.40%