Member of Parliament elect for Nkoranza North Constituency on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joseph Kwasi Mensah has said he won the seat on the fact that he has been regular at funeral functions in the area.

“I live in the constituency so I know all their problems. And again because I live with them, I regularly attend funerals which have made me known. They also know that I am God-fearing and that has made them trust me,” he revealed in an interview.

Mr. Joseph Kwasi Mensah, MP-elect of the Nkroanza North Constituency in the Bono East Region defeated the Deputy Defense Minister Major (retired) Derek Oduro who has been on the seat since 2007 in a by-election.

Mr. Mensah in the just-ended Parliamentary elections obtained 15,124 votes to beat the incumbent MP Major (Retired) Derek Oduro managed to get 10,978 votes.

According to Mr. Joseph Kwasi Mensah, his victory didn’t come to him as a surprise because he worked hard and served his people better.

“Before I went to the Primaries, God had already told me I was going to win. Before going for the contest I knew the seat was mine. Again the people of Nkoranza North had believed in me that I was not going to disappoint them”, he said.

Mr. Mensah also promised he is going to continue projects the defeated MP Major(retired) Derek Oduro could not complete.