Young Professionals Network (YPN), a network of young professionals that focuses on advocacy for youth empowerment and seeks avenues for young ones to unearth their talents as the future workforce of Ghana have congratulated President Akufo-Addo for winning the 2020 Presidential Race.

The President beat stiff competition from the NDC’s John Mahama to retain his seat as president of the country.

President of YPN reacting to the president’s victory said, “We trust that the next 4 years will experience enhanced transformation in the life of the citizens. We wish you the very best of the next 4 years”

According to the Chairperson of the EC, Jean Mensa who declared the results, President Akufo-Addo at the end of the polls had 6,730,413 representing 51.595%. The NDC’s John Mahama had 6,214,889 representing 47.366%.