Supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have taken to various streets across the country to jubilate, following the victory of their flagbearer Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Amid singing and dancing, men, women and children have been moving about in a frenzy.

They have taken over some roads while celebrating their victory after a keenly contested election.

Our photojournalist was about town and captured these moments.

