Founder and Leader of the All People’s Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga, has told the Ghana Union Movement’s (GUM) Reverend Christian Kwabena Andrews to stop claiming the third position in the just ended 2020 polls.

According to him, he, together with the other smaller parties, have failed since they didn’t even get one percent of the total votes cast, which to him means Ghanaians have rejected them.

“I want the GUM leader to know that we have all failed. We the smaller parties didn’t even get one percent of the votes. It is a disgrace and the worst results ever. For all the huge monies we have spent during the campaign and we didn’t even get one percent is not something that I am not happy about,” he said.

“I am not happy at all, I am sad and so we all have to be ashamed of ourselves and so GUM should stop claiming 3rd position because we have all failed,” he added.

Mr Ayariga made the assertion while speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Thursday, following the declaration of President Nana Akufo-Addo as president-elect in the 2020 elections.

The presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party, Nana Akufo-Addo won the race with 6,730,413 votes representing 51.59% while the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama placed second, securing 6,214,889 which represents 47.36% of the total ballots cast.

Reverend Kwabena Andrews obtained 105,565 representing 0.805% out of the 13,434,574 votes cast.

Mr Ayariga also polled 7,140 votes representing 0.054 percent.

But Mr Ayariga believes Osofo Kyiri Abosom was fortunate because of his third position on the ballot paper and also due to the fact that he had two TV stations projecting his message.

“GUM has a huge church member population across the country and because he is a pastor, his church members believe his message and so he was just fortunate but he still failed,” he said.

Mr Ayariga said the APC believes in liberal principles, adding that “the APC is the only party that anyone from any party will find principles he supports and wondered why Ghanaians didn’t give them the mandate.”

Listen to audio above: