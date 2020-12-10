A scuffle broke out between some supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Walewale in the North East Region following the declaration of the presidential election in favour of the NPP by the Electoral Commission.

JoyNews learned that the incident, which led to some injuries, occurred when some supporters of the NPP decided to take their celebration to the private residence of the defeated NDC parliamentary candidate.

The NPP supporters staged a jamboree at the backyard of the NDC candidate, Abubakari Abdallah, singing NPP songs, honking and dancing while blocking NDC supporters who were making their way to the house of the NDC candidate to sympathise with him for his defeat.

READ ALSO:

The clash then occurred after the NDC supporters came out to stop the jubilation resulting in the deployment of armed security personnel who had to fire warning shots before taking control of the situation.

The NDC candidate, speaking to JoyNews at the scene, accused the NPP supporters of provocative behavior.

Mr Abdallah lost the election in the Walewale constituency by over 2,000 votes. He had earlier challenged the results and demanded a recount but conceded along the way and withdrew the challenge.