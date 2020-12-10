The National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it will not accept the result of the 2020 presidential elections as announced by the Electoral Commission.

Speaking at a press conference, a leading member of the party, Haruna Iddrisu, said the NDC has “overwhelming” evidence that proves that the party’s candidate, John Dramani Mahama won the election.

“As a party, we have had extensive consultations and detailed analysis of the outcome of the elections as announced by Jean Mensa, the EC chair.”

“We have come to only one irresistible conclusion, that it is a flawed discredited election and therefore we reject the presidential result without any reservation,” he said.

His comment comes few hours after the EC Chairperson Jean Mensa announced NPP’s Nana Akufo-Addo as the president-elect of Ghana.

From the EC’s collated results, he polled 6,730,413 which is 51.59% of the total votes cast nationwide on December 7.

His closest contender, John Mahama of the NDC also polled 6,214,889 which gives him 47.36% of the total votes cast.

However, Mr Iddrisu and the NDC believe that there are attempts to rob the party of both their presidential and parliamentary victory.

He revealed that John Mahama had written a petition to the EC before the results were announced to voice his concerns over the collation.

“That (petition) was treated with utmost contempt and that we consider unacceptable. We also want to serve notice that the blatant effort even to deny us a parliamentary majority will be fiercely resisted.”

According to Mr Iddrissu, the party is taking “decisive” decisions to challenge the presidential and parliamentary results as read by the EC.

“This evening Ghana’s democracy has come under severe attack and needs some rescue urgently.”

“If not rescued these attacks will foster and grow into future elections and that will disfigure our track record, as a true democratic nation,” he added.