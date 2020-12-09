Karim Benzema’s first-half brace gave Real Madrid a 2-0 victory over a lacklustre Borussia Monchengladbach side to ensure the 13-time European Champions qualified from Group B.

The Frenchman was on hand to head home two crosses from the right flank, the first from Lucas Vazquez which he flicked home and the second a powering finish from Rodrygo’s centre.

Real should have won by more and Luka Modric twice came close to extending the lead before half-time, first hitting the post and then seeing an effort disallowed due to Raphael Varane being offside.

Benzema could have completed a hat-trick in the second half but from just six yards out blasted against the crossbar after Yann Sommer superbly tipped away Sergio Ramos’ header and Lucas Vazquez also saw an effort come back off the woodwork.

The result means Real end Group B in top spot, with the German side also qualifying, after Inter drew at home to Shakhtar Donetsk in the other group game tonight.