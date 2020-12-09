Champions League holders Bayern Munich ended the group stage by beating Lokomotiv Moscow to take their unbeaten run to 17 games in the competition.

Bayern won all 11 games on the way to lifting the trophy last term and have drawn just one group game this season.

Niklas Sule’s powerful header broke the deadlock and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting thumped home the second for the hosts.

Atletico Madrid sealed second in Group A with a 2-0 win at Red Bull Salzburg, who drop into the Europa League.

Hansi Flick’s Bayern side were without star striker Robert Lewandowski – who missed out with a slight muscle injury – and should have won by a bigger margin.

Before scoring on 63 minutes, centre-back Sule saw a header pushed away by Lokomotiv goalkeeper Guilherme, who also did brilliantly to keep out Serge Gnabry’s first-time shot.

Former Manchester City winger Leroy Sane flashed a header wide, and English 17-year-old Jamaal Musiala came off the bench but could not add to his goal against RB Leipzig at the weekend.

Lokomotiv’s best chance fell to Maciej Rybus, but the Poland full-back’s drive from the angle was comfortable for Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.