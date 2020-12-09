Neymar scored a wonderful hat-trick as Paris Saint-Germain thrashed Istanbul Basaksehir in Wednesday night’s rescheduled Champions League, a result that sees Thomas Tuchel’s men top Group G.

The match resumed goalless in the 14th minute, the time Tuesday night’s encounter was abandoned with fourth official Sebastian Coltescu accused of using a racist term towards Pierre Webo, Basaksehir’s assistant coach.

Neymar broke the deadlock in stupendous fashion seven minutes after the restart, nutmegging the defender and curling a beautiful shot into the top corner. The Brazilian doubled his side’s advantage with a goal on the counter-attack from Kylian Mbappe’s assist.

Mbappe grabbed PSG’s third from the penalty spot to end a goal drought in the competition dating back to December 11, 2019, after VAR ruled out Mitchel Bakker’s goal and awarded the hosts a spot-kick for goalkeeper Mert Gunok’s foul on Neymar.

READ ALSO

Neymar netted his hat-trick after the restart, playing a give-and-go with Angel Di Maria before lashing it past the helpless Gunok.

Basaksehir scored a consolation through Mehmet Topal before Mbappe sealed his second of the game with a simple tap in after being fed by the selfless Di Maria.

The result means PSG leapfrog, RB Leipzig, to top the group, while Basaksehir’s European journey ends on a sorry note.