Shatta Wale’s manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as Bulldog, has rubbished reports that he has been sacked.

He revealed this in a comment section after one of his fans asked him if he had truly been sacked from the Shatta Movement camp as Shatta’s manager.

According to Bulldog, the rumours are false, hence he doesn’t know why people will propagate them.

MORE:

This was what ensued between him and the fan, Joel Haile Selassie IV:

Joel Haile Selassie IV: Ibi true say Shatta Wale fire you, I am asking for Ablekuma Nana Lace.

Bulldog: How does that improve the economy?

Joel Haile Selassie IV: Nana Lace say if ibi true he want employ you as temporal staff .

Bulldog: Nice one! E no bi true… Ablekuma Nana Lace is a super talent… big ups to him.