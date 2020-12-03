The chief of Gbankoni in the Bunkpurigu District of the North East Region, Nasimong Laar Haruna II, has predicted the winner of the 2020 polls.

According to the chief, the winning party has not only demonstrated care, but has proven to be reliable, hence the reason for their victory.

Nasimong Haruna assured the New Patriotic Party will come out victorious with a “very big margin”.

The Northern chief added the party’s win is to complete all ongoing projects including a CHPS compound and police post in the area to curb the increasing rate of cross border criminal activities.

He was speaking at a durbar organised to welcome Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on his visit to the district.



