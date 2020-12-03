Entertainment critic and artiste manager, Lawrence Asiamah Hanson, also known as Bulldog, has responded to comments that were made by Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayokor Botchwey, during a rally in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

According to her, Parliament is for serious-minded people but not popular movie actors who think their fame can win them power.

Addressing the electorate, she said the voters will only watch movies in theatres if they should vote for Mr Dumelo.

Bulldog, reacting to her statement, had series of questions to ask the Member of Parliament for Anyaa Sowutuom.

MORE:

Read the statement below:

My creative people is this the minister who says parliament is a serious place and not a place for creatives? Isn’t this the same minister who inflated cost in buying a property in Oslo for Ghana? When she was caught she tried to physically assault the Honorable Sam George and Okudzeto ? Please oooo someone should ask her if parliament is a place to cut “CHOBO” and enrich oneself? So ‘CHOBO’ is serious business right? Ayorkor? Oba juu lo??? Lawrence nana asiamah hanson, BUlldog

Meanwhile, Madam Ayokor-Botchwey has released a statement to clear the air on claims that she insulted Mr Dumelo.

It was never meant to be an attack on a particular person or the entire Film Making and Creative Arts Industry.

Any desperate attempt by political opportunists to twist and portray this as a swipe at an entire industry should be treated with the contempt it deserves, she said.