Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, has issued a press statement to condemn gestures by “political opponents and other detractors” that she claims are reading meanings into a comment she made during a rally at Ayawaso West Wuogon last weekend.

Some persons in the Creative Arts sector are calling on the minister to apologise to the industry and actor, John Dumelo.

This comes after the Minister, while campaigning for Lydia Alhassan in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, took a swipe at Mr Dumelo.

She said Parliament is a serious place and business and not for people who have acted in some movies and think they are popular.

She also told the constituents that they will be stuck watching movies if they do not vote for the New Patriotic Party.

According to many industry persons, her comments will fuel the perception that the Creative Arts industry is not one to be taken seriously.

But, she has rubbished such perceptions amidst pressure being mounted on her to apologise.

Read her full statement below:

My attention has been drawn to attempts by our political opponents and other detractors to read meanings into some comments I made while supporting my hardworking sister, Honourable Lydia Alhassan during her rally at Ayawaso West Wuogon a few days ago. My comments on that platform were made in particular reference to Honourable Lydia Alhassan’s opponent where I intimated that popularity alone does not make one the obvious choice for Parliament. I went on to appeal to her constituents to vote for her to continue to do more for them. It was never meant to be an attack on a particular person or the entire Film Making and Creative Arts Industry. Any desperate attempts by Political opportunists to twist and portray this as a swipe at an entire industry should be treated with the contempt it deserves. Records clearly show that this is a sector that has always been dear to my heart; one that I have personally championed and promoted at various levels during my political career and I would be the first to acknowledge that the Creative Arts Sector has churned out some of the finest law makers in the history of our country. I want to reassure members of this important industry of my respect and continued support. Hon. Shirley Ayokor Botchwey

MP, ANYAA/SOWUTUOM CONSTITUENCY

