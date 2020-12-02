Communications Director of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has accused President Nana Akufo-Addo of hampering the progress of football in the country.

He said President Akufo-Addo’s failure to prosecute Kwesi Nyantakyi after the airing of ‘Number 12’ video indicated that he had no interest in the development of sports.

“There is no President in history who has hampered the progress of football and sports development than President Akufo-Addo and his government,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“They will go down in history as the worse government. The Ghana Premier League has not successfully come to an end under this government due to their incompetence. Even during the military era, football was played.

“He has no interest for the game and he has disappointed everybody,” he said.

He continued: “Kwesi Nyantakyi was caught on tape using the name of the President to solicit for funds from investors and that video has ruined our game.

“The utterances of Kwesi Nyantakyi were damning but President Akufo-Addo has decided to sit unconcerned and that shows that he has no interest in the matter because Kwesi Nyantakyi is his friend.

“This government has done nothing for football and I will urge all voters to vote for John Mahama for the development of football and our sports.”