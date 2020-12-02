Actress Lydia Forson has stated that comments by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, that Parliament is not for actors expose how politicians feel about them.

The Minister, whilst campaigning for New Patriotic Party parliamentary candidate, Lydia Alhassan last Friday, November 27, 2020, at the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, threw shades at John Dumelo and claimed that Parliament was a serious business and not for actors.

Her comments, however, did not sit well with a lot of industry personalities, especially those in the movie industry.

Touching on the development, Miss Forson told JoyNews’ Doreen Avio that she likes it when politicians speak like that because it exposes how they really feel about actors, adding that they do not respect them.

MORE:

“They respect the power we have, they respect the influence, they respect how much they are able to use us for. So what happens is, every four years they will use us to get votes but then they don’t give us a seat at the table because they don’t respect us.

“They will come and call me Lydia Forson maybe to go and talk about social media because they think that is all you are worth but not to talk about policies or education. They don’t respect you,” she said.

Miss Forson also assured that she will vote on December 7 and urged Ghanaians to go out there and cast their vote peacefully.