Ghana's Foreign Minister participates in the 44th ordinary session of the executive council of the AU

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of Ghana, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, has participated in the 44th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union (AU).

The meeting was held at the AU Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, from 14th to 15th February 2024, under the theme ‘‘Educate an African Fit for the 21st Century: Building Resilient Education Systems for Increased Access to Inclusive, Lifelong, Quality and Relevant Learning in Africa’’.

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey in her remarks during the Session, stated that the establishment of the African Humanitarian Agency (AHA) is necessary to centralize and coordinate humanitarian efforts effectively.

“On the issue of the AU-Wide Bank Accounts outside the continent, the Hon. Minister intimated that Ghana supports the decision for the Commission to repatriate funds in the United States of America and Europe to the continent, and apply the principle of equitable representation to the location of AU Bank accounts on the Continent.”

The Minister also engaged in a consultative session of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Ministerial Committee which focused on reviewing and discussing the applications from ECOWAS member states for various international and regional statutory positions.

Full statement below:

GHANA’S FOREIGN MINISTER PARTICIPATES IN 44TH ORDINARY SESSION OF THE EXECUTIVE COUNCIL OF THE AFRICAN UNION

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, has participated in the 44th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union (AU), which was held under the theme ‘‘Educate an African Fit for the 21st Century: Building Resilient Education Systems for Increased access to Inclusive, Lifelong, Quality and Relevant Learning in Africa’’, at the AU Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, from 14th to 15th February, 2024.

In her remarks during the Session, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, stated that the operationalization of the African Humanitarian Agency was long overdue. She noted that the continent is confronted with various degrees of humanitarian crises, which arise through conflicts or natural disasters. The Minister further added that while steps have been taken to mitigate these situations as and when they happen, it is imperative to have an agency that would coordinate and lead humanitarian efforts to avert duplication of efforts and ensure the efficient use of resources.

Hon. Ayorkor Botchwey supported the delegation of powers from the Assembly to the Executive Council, to consider and adopt the structures of the African Humanitarian Agency and the African Inclusive Markets Excellence Centre during its 45th Ordinary Session.

On the issue of the AU-Wide Bank Accounts outside the continent, the Hon. Minister intimated that Ghana supports the decision for the Commission to repatriate funds in the United States of America and Europe to the continent, and apply the principle of equitable representation to the location of AU Bank accounts on the Continent.

In the sidelines of the AU Executive Council Meeting, the Minister participated in a consultative session of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Ministerial Committee for its Member States’ Applications for International and Regional Statutory Positions.

Hon. Ayorkor Botchwey also held a bilateral meeting with the Director-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel, Jacob Blitehstein. The two officials discussed bilateral and regional issues which are of mutual interest.

Ghana remains a committed member of the African Union and upholds its aims, including the commitment to achieving greater unity and solidarity among African countries and their people, as well as the attainment of an enhanced regional developmental status through the AU Agenda 2063.