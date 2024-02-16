The 67th National Independence Day Celebration will be marked at the newly built Youth Resource Centre in the Eastern regional capital, Koforidua, on Wednesday, March 6.

This year’s event, which is on the theme: “Our Democracy, Our Pride”, was launched in Koforidua yesterday, alongside the unveiling of the anniversary logo.

The President of Cote d’Ivoire, Alassane Ouattara, is expected to grace the ceremony as the Guest of Honour, while President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo takes the salute.

A total of 21 contingents from the various security services and 11 schools in the Eastern Region will be on parade, aside from other cultural groups.

Dignitaries

The two former Presidents, John Agyekum Kufuor and John Dramani Mahama, will also be there.

Also in attendance will be the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, the Chief Justice, Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, Supreme Court Justices, as well as all the 275 Members of Parliament (MPs).

The President of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs, who is also the Konor of Manya Krobo, Nene Sakite II, and all the 11 paramount chiefs in the region are also expected to attend.

Members of the diplomatic corps, representing 120 countries, members of the Council of State, as well as Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), will also grace the occasion.

Eighteen groupings of various bodies in 16 regions will equally make their presence felt.

Rotation

The Director of Operations at the Presidency and Chairman of the National Planning Committee of the event, Mr Lord Commey, said in 2017, President Akufo-Addo decided to rotate the venue of the independence celebration, which hitherto was held only in Accra, the national capital.

He indicated that the rotation was to boost the economies of the various regions and open them to the outside world.

Mr Commey, who described the anniversary as important, said it would project the Eastern Region and its rich culture to the rest of the world.

Mr Commey said he was happy with the progress of work at the Koforidua Youth Resource Centre and expressed the hope that this year’s event would be the best so far.

Local economy

The Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong, was happy the region had been selected for the national event since that would boost the economy and the rich culture of the region to the outside world.

He said adequate preparations had been made to deliver a beautiful and successful celebration.

The minister said as the President’s representative in the region, he was proud to be part of the historic occasion.

He thanked the President for choosing the region for the event, as well as his commitment to national development.

Mr Acheampong called on the people, chiefs, queenmothers, political parties, youth groups, traders and artisans, among others, to get on board to make the event memorable.

ALSO READ:

Gabby reacts to Akufo-Addo’s changes at the Ministry of Finance

Blow-by-blow account of popular broadcaster’s death

Check out Lilwin’s post after Martha Ankomah’s suit [Video]