The Transition Committee, alongside the Chairpersons of the Social Health Authority (SHA) and National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) Boards, convened the inaugural stakeholders’ consultative workshop on the transition of NHIF and SHA at a Nairobi hotel.

The workshop’s primary objective is to gather feedback from key stakeholders on the draft transition roadmap.

Participants include representatives from various entities such as the Council of Governors, CECM Caucus, National Treasury, Office of the Auditor General, Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU), Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE), Attorney General’s Office, USAID, Kenya Healthcare Federation (KHF), Office of the Data Protection Commissioner, Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA), Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA), Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC), Law Society of Kenya (LSK), and State Corporation Advisory Committee (SCAC).

