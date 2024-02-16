Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah famed Lilwin is unperturbed seems unperturbed about the legal action taken against him by actress Martha Ankomah.

Lilwin has been sued for derogatory comments against Martha’s professionalism and integrity in the film industry.

In a defamatory suit filed at an Accra High Court on February 14, Martha Ankomah is demanding damages among others in the sum of GH¢5 million and an apology and a retraction of the said defamatory words with the same prominence.

Taking to Instagram, the comic actor shared an old video of the Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Asiedu Nketia clarifying his 2012 infamous comment “Every idiot can go to court.”

Attached to the video was a caption which read; As the final arbiter of the law, the Court is charged with ensuring the Ghanaian people the promise of equal justice under the law and, thereby, also functions as guardian and interpreter of the Constitution. Movie is my Life. Long live Ghana 🇬🇭 Movie. Thus me #Lilwin #wezzyempire.

Watch the video below: