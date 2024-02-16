The Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral is not backing down on its quest to see the national monument come to fruition as appeals for support has been renewed.

A member of the Trustees and Executive Director of Salt and Light Ministries, Dr Joyce Aryee has passionately urged Ghanaians to support the project.

In a video posted on the cathedral’s page on X formerly Twitter, she asked Christians, especially to see the cathedral as a manger of Jesus Christ and contribute towards it.

“The Cathedral is a central theme for us Christians in this country. Will it not be wonderful to even see it as a manger for the Lord Jesus Christ’s invasion of planet Earth,” she admonished.

The cathedral which was expected to be commissioned on March 6, 2024, was in fulfilment of a pledge President Akufo-Addo revealed he made to God before winning the 2016 elections.

Upon completion, the 5000-seater Cathedral would provide a sacred space for formal religious activities of the State and symbolise the enormous contribution of faith to nation-building.

The $100-million project, which was designed by renowned architect David Adjaye, has been widely criticised by a number of Ghanaians who consider it a misplaced priority.

The condemnation deepened when the government had to demolish some state property including accommodation for judges at Ridge in Accra to pave way for the construction.

But even as Akufo-Addo’s tenure comes to an end, the project is still at the foundation level.

Listen to Dr Joyce Aryee in the video below:

Kindly send your contribution via our mobile money number on 055 575 0000. God bless you!!! pic.twitter.com/eiQ71LPPb9 — The National Cathedral Ghana (@cathedral_ghana) February 15, 2024

ALSO READ: