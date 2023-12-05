Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has suggested a reevaluation of discussions on the National Cathedral’s construction, emphasising its potential to drive economic growth.

Speaking at the Ghana Tourism Investment Summit 2023, at the Labadi Beach Hotel, he said the edifice was a strategic investment to boost the nation’s tourism sector.

He explained that the cathedral could easily become a pilgrimage destination for millions of Christians across Africa, attracting visitors who could spend an average of $3,000 each.

This, he believes, could result in substantial economic benefits for Ghana.

“As we look at something like the Cathedral that has economic benefits beyond what we see…In Africa, we have some 600 million people who are Christians so imagine Ghana as the new Jerusalem and these 600 million people floating through with $3,000 to spend, it is a very different reality.”

Ofori-Atta urged a more constructive approach to the ongoing debates and controversies surrounding the cathedral project.

He suggested that the government carefully consider the cathedral’s potential contribution to Ghana’s economic development.

“Even as we contend with it and fight about it, let’s think of this triangle and find a reason why we should also add that as part of the infrastructure base as we build a society with a strong, resilient, and robust future,” he urged.

The Finance Minister emphasised the government’s dedication to reshaping the tourism and arts sector, acknowledging its significant economic potential to stimulate growth and create employment opportunities.

Ofori-Atta also recognised the expanding influence of the tourism sector, affirming its capacity to positively affect other industries and enhance the overall economic welfare.

