The Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Torkornoo has dismissed the Jasikan Circuit Court judge, Alfred Kwamena Asiedu, over what is described as his misconduct in a divorce case.

This follows investigations by the disciplinary committee of the Judiciary Service into a petition by one Singari Diana Sadia.

The petition addressed to the Chief Justice on January 16, accused Justice Asiedu of abuse of power, sexual exploitation, malicious prosecution, and impropriety.

“The Disciplinary Committee, after investigating the above-mentioned matter, found that you misconducted yourself as a Judge as there was ample evidence that you were involved in an improper relationship with the Petitioner, who had a Divorce case pending before you.

“The Disciplinary Committee also established the allegation of abuse of power and malicious prosecution against you as you were found to have caused the arrest and prosecution of the Petitioner without justification. The Disciplinary Committee consequently recommended that you should be dismissed,” excerpts of s letter signed by Chief Justice Torkornoo and addressed to the judge read.

The report of the Disciplinary Committee was subsequently submitted to the Judicial Council, and at its 279th meeting held on 25th October 2023.

The Council adopted the report of the Disciplinary Committee and decided that your above-stated actions constituted Stated Misbehaviour.

The letter noted the dismissal takes immediate effect with the judge directed to hand over all official properties in his possession, including official vehicle, Dockets and Record Books to the Judicial Secretary forthwith.

Read the full letter: