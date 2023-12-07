The Jasikan Circuit Court judge, Alfred Kwabena Asiedu, dismissed for alleged misconduct in a divorce case, has filed a lawsuit against the Judicial Service and the Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Torkornoo.

The Attorney General is also a respondent in the case.

The embattled judge is praying the court to declare his removal from office as ‘unlawful.’

The reliefs he is seeking include: “A declaration that the removal of the Applicant from office as a Circuit Court judge as contained in the letter signed by the 2nd Respondent dated I3th November 2023 is unlawful.”

In addition, he seeks declarations asserting that both the Disciplinary Committee and the Judicial Council exceeded their authority in finding him guilty of malicious prosecution.

Mr Asiedu has been accused abusing his power, sexual exploitation, malicious prosecution, and impropriety.

A dismissal letter signed by the Chief Justice said the disciplinary committee of the Judiciary Service investigated the allegations and recommended that the behaviour of the judge merited dismissal.

But Mr Asiedu has described the allegations as false and a figment of the petitioner, Singari Diana Sadia, illusioned imagination.

He argues that these findings constitute a patent error of law on the record, and should be quashed by the supervisory powers of the court.

Read the full writ below:

