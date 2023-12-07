The family of a 33-year-old man allegedly whisked away while in bed by some unknown well-built men at Sori Number One, a farming community in the West Gonja Municipality of Savannah Region, have expressed concern about the incident, and wants the police to investigate.

According to the family, Awudu Alhassan, a herdsman, was in bed when some unknown men invaded his room and took him away with only his boxer shorts on. He has since not returned home, and his location is unknown to them.

“We were in bed in separate rooms on Sunday, 26th November 2023 when some men came and opened my door and lifted me, looked at me, and left me. Then, I saw them move to the next door where my brother Awudu was sleeping, and they brought him out of his sleep. I saw the men lift my brother half naked into a waiting pick-up parked by the roadside and they drove off.”

“As much as we don’t suspect anybody for now, why is it that when we reported the matter to the Damongo police, they just said they did not have a hand in his arrest and they didn’t do any follow-up or investigate the incident up to now. So, it’s like police here knows something about this case but their hands are tied”, he lamented.

Meanwhile, sources within the Savannah Regional Police Command have told Joy News that Awudu Alhassan was taken to the Police headquarters in Accra.

The sources further explained that personnel from the Police Intelligence Unit in the Ghana Police Service carried out the exercise and are keeping the young man in an unknown location in Accra for a possible investigation of an unknown crime.

It would be recalled that a year ago, a similar exercise was carried out in the region in the Sawla-Tuns-Kalba District by some National security operatives with the police included, where some young men were whisked into a pick-up and sent to Accra.

Some of those taken away died and their bodies were later released to their families for burial in Sawla, hence the concern for Mr Awudu Alhassan’s safety and well-being.

Having in mind the Sawla experience, the elder brother of Awudu Alhassan, Abdulai Alhassan has appealed to the Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo-Dampare to grant his brother bail or allow him access to an attorney.

“He is a Ghanaian and was born here some 30 years ago, but we have never seen or heard that Awudu Alhassan has done anything criminal. So, we are pleading for his release anytime soon”.

